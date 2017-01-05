LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to visit Punjab in the second week of January to raise new party cadres at the district level.

Party sources said that party Chairman would be visiting divisional headquarters in Punjab this time rather than staying at Bilawal House.

A Division- wise schedule of his visits was being finalised, they said, adding, that he was less likely to cover all the eight divisions in one go.

Bilawal will personally meet all the aspirants to assess their suitability for different party offices in 36 Punjab districts. Under the criterion set by the top leadership, the new hopefuls should have a better understanding of main challenges facing the party and knowledge of its founding principles.

In his recent interactions with the party leaders, Bilawal has been stating that it was part of his strategy to personally meet the party leaders and workers to get first-hand knowledge of party affairs.

Prior to raising new party cadres in Punjab and elsewhere, Bilawal had dissolved all provincial and district organisations in April last year as part of his plan to revamp the party.

In Punjab, he had constituted two Reorganisation Committees, one for central Punjab and another for Southern Punjab to have interaction with party men in different districts to elicit their opinion on the new party structure.

According to a laid down procedure, the two Committees have recommended three names for each slot and Bilawal will pick up one name after interviewing the three nominees.

The party organisations for the central and South Punjab have already been established mostly comprising the leaders who were members of the Reorganisation Committees.

Sources said that it was also in his plans to meet the estranged party men to bring them back into the party fold.

During his stay in Lahore last month, Bilawal had announced that a new PPP was in the making.

Bilawal’s close aides state that party Chairman had the vision to take the party forward as Pakistan’s principal progressive political force.

Analysts believe that new party Chairman was facing the most daunting challenge of reuniting the party which was no longer a cohesive force at the gross-roots level.

In Punjab, it stands divided into small groups and there was a total disconnect between the top leadership and the party cadres at the lowest level.

The diehard party activists in Punjab, once the backbone of the PPP, are no longer available to the present leadership. They may have a soft corner for young Bilawal, but their allegiance to his father, Asif Ali Zardari, is doubtful owing to latter’s tainted image.

Senior PPP leaders, however, feel that a real transition from Asif Ali Zardari to his son Bilawal could help revive the party in Punjab.

They state Bilawal had more charisma and will become more popular than Imran Khan.

A section of opinion in the PPP also thinks that in order to revive the party in Punjab the leadership will have to reach out to the middle class especially in the urban areas besides the laborers, farmers and other deprived sections of society which had been supporting the party in the past.