ISLAMABAD - The FIA has constituted two separate committees for further investigation into the cases of 'Axact degrees scandal' and 'Khanani and Kalia money laundering scam'. The committees were formed on the directions of Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, said a spokesman of the interior ministry.

Both the committees constituted under the head of Deputy Director FIA, Jamil Ahmed, would comprise four officers. The other members of the committees would be Assistant Director FIA, Zia ul Islam; Assistant Director FIA, Muhammad Sarwar and Assistant Director FIA, Muhammad Usman.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the constitution of the committees is to take the investigation into both the cases to their logical end. It is to be mentioned here that investigation started against Khanani and Kalia in 2008 was halted by the previous government for unknown reasons and the record of the case was also destroyed, said the spokesman. It further said investigation into the case of Axact scandal was affected by the illness of its previous investigation officer.