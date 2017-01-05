Quetta - Armed men gunned down a police sub-inspector and a director of a private school here on Wednesday.

Police sources said unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle in Jinnah Town killing the cop and his friend on board. The victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to Sandemand Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities, besides registering a case against assailants and starting investigation into the killings.

Meanwhile, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri have strongly condemned the killing of police sub-inspector and director of a private school.

They expressed heartfelt sorrow over the killing of policeman and a schoolteacher.

Achakzai stressed the law enforcement agencies to make more coordinated efforts to ensure safety to public lives.

Seeking report of the incident, the chief minister instructed the authorities concerned to nail the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

The governor and CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of police sub-inspector and director of the school and also prayed for the departed souls.