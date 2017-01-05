MULTAN-Police authorities have decided to clear the department of black sheep after the arrest of a constable for taking liquor bottles in his possession on Abdali Road.

The SHO Cantt Rana Zaheer Babar arrested the accused and recovered liquor bottles from him. The action would taken against the corrupt elements involved in illegal activities as a clean-up operation is likely to take place very soon, sources disclosed.

They added that the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori has issued order for the preparation of lists of cops involved in illegal or anti-social activities. “Strict departmental action will be taken against these elements as the RPO is determined to turn police into a disciplined, public friendly and law abiding force,” sources added.

They said that the RPO suspended the accused forthwith and issued order for a strict action against him. Similarly, the district heads of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran police had also been issued direction by the RPO to launch crackdown on police officials involved in illegal or immoral activities.

COMMITTEES SET UP: In order to offer secure and healthy work environment to the women, the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has constituted special committees to take quick action on any harassment complaint from female staff.

This was disclosed by Zahid Parvez Marral, Chairman of Human Resource Committee of MEPCO Board of Directors here on Wednesday. Addressing the members of the committee, he said that the committees were constituted in light of Women Protection Bill. He added that measures were adopted to give protection to the female staff at workplace. He said that the Board of Directors took a number of steps for the welfare of the workers and initiatives were introduced to encourage the workers. “It will help boost their performance,” he added.

The members of the HR Committee approved to send to the Board of Directors for approval the case for increasing time scale upgradation quota to 50 per cent from 30 for the workers of Grade-1 to 15.

The meeting was attended among others by the MEPCO Chief Engr. Masood Salah Uddin, Board Directors Khalid Masood Khan, Kh. Muhammad Azam, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem Ullah and Sajid Yaqoob.

PILFERERS CAUGHT: In a massive crackdown on power pilferers, the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) succeeded to catch 243860 persons red handed while stealing electricity in entire region and imposed fine worth over Rs. 657 million on them between July and November 2016. Mepco sources revealed that the recovery teams succeeded to recover Rs. 434 million from the power pilferers while action was underway to recover remaining fine money. The monitoring and surveillance teams of MEPCO conducted sudden raids in 13 districts of South Punjab and traced the power theft cases. Sources further revealed that 13349 power pilferers were cauht in DG Khan circle, 6881 Vehari, 13412 bahawalpur, 5170 Sahiwal, 45939 Rahim Yar Khan, 60578 Muzaffargarh, 68475 Bahawalnagar and 9990 in Khanewal.