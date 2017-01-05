PESHAWAR: In FATA, a foreign funded development programme has been extended for another one year.

Sources of FATA Secretariat said today that the programme will now continue till December this year.

The European Union, UK, Japan and USAID are collectively contributing twenty-five million dollar for the programme annually.

Schemes relating to imparting technical training to tribal youth, supply of clean drinking water and provision of electricity through solar panels are being completed under the programme.

Five thousand tribal youth have been trained in different technical trades under the programme so far.