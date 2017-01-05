SIALKOT-The students and teachers of the Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot launched a month-long campaign to educate people against drug abuse.

Experts on the occasion stressed a need for motivation of the youth towards the positive and healthy activities in a bid to halt the usage of drugs. They added that the addicts could also be made useful citizens of the society through proper treatment, their rehabilitation, care, love, affection and the positive social attitude.

They said that the students are the national assets and future of the country while provision of drugs free educational atmosphere was their basic right and prime responsibility of everyone. They said that it was the social and moral obligation of the society to play a pivotal role in motivating the drugs addicts towards positive and healthy activities for making them the useful citizens. They stressed curbing the menace of the drugs addiction from the society through taking some solid steps. Vice Chancellor Farhat Saleemi inaugurated the campaign during a ceremony.

HEALTH FACILITY: Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot has got advanced Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for newborns to provide them with advanced medical treatment. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Asif Tufail inaugurated the ICU for children during a ceremony.

POSTING: Gen (r) Hamid Khan, former director general of NAB-KPK, has been appointed as chairman of the newly established Sialkot International Containers Terminal (SICT).

Tahir Mehmood Hundali (former MPA) and Ishtiaq Lone would be the vice chairman and administrator. The private sector has established this SICT, the second private dry port in Sialkot, parallel to the Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) here.

Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters, SICT vice chairman Tahir Mehmood Hundali and Administrator Ishtiaq Lone said the terminal would provide the international standard faster and advanced national and international cargo services to exporters and importers in Pakistan’s first ever Golden Export Triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts, besides, opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in the region.