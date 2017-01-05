BAHLWAL-The health authorities are allegedly accumulating huge money in the form of gratification from drug stores and Tibb clinics and showing senseless attitude towards the genuine grievance of the clinics.

Employee Akram at the drug inspector office Bhalwal is allegedly receiving hefty amounts from the drug stores and Tibb clinics and also issuing fake drug licences to the wholesalers and medical stores established in the city and colonies, sources said.

The sources said licences have photos of persons other than the owners and their record is also unavailable with the drug office. Illegal means are in use to regularise fake licences and for that purpose academic credentials of B-Pharmacy degree-holders are used, they said. Even most of the drug store owners have not obtained any licence, they added.

It’s learned that thanks to influential political backing, no action has so far been taken against the culprits. The employee paid a visit to the Al-Hakeem clinic of Muhammad Yaqoob situated at street no. 9 Zahoor Hayat Colony and demanded Rs5000 as monthly routine and also threatened him of dire consequences if his demand was refused, Hakeem Yaqoob told The Nation. He also said that Akram charged Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 from different drug stores and Tibb clinics and protected as due share is delivered to drug inspector Junaid, DDO Naveed Sattar and EDO Nusrat Iqbal, he alleged.

When contacted, drug official Akram admitted that he took but only Rs2000 from Hakeem Yaqoob but reimbursed the amount on his clinic and also sought forgiveness. To condemn the incident,43 members, Tibi Islahi Convention was held requesting a probe and departmental action against the corrupt health officials.

Senior Vice President Sajjad Zakhmi, Secretary General munir Ahmad and seminar incharge Hakeem Yaqoob said that drug department has no authority to check manufacturing and selling of herbal medicines.