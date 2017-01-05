LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested three human smugglers from Gujranwala allegedly involved in abduction of four Pakistanis in Turkey.

The human smugglers identified as Afzal, Luqman and Sohail, resident of Baghbanpura Gujranwala are business partners. Three of them are involved in sending people to Turkey on pretext of lucrative jobs, said Khalid Anis, Deputy Director Gujranwala while talking to The Nation on Wednesday.

He said Afzal and Sohail are brothers while Luqman’s brother Waseem Butt is already in Turkey running a safe house there where abductees are kept and tortured.

Anis said family members of the abductees were scared and did not complain to the FIA regarding their grievances. A video regarding torture on their loved ones went viral on social media through which FIA noticed the issue.

“We contacted the family members of the abductees but they even then refused to get their complaint registered with FIA,” said Deputy Director Khalid. He said after encouraging the family members of the abductees they expressed their willingness to launch a complaint against accused.

Afzal was involved in making the youngsters crossed the Turkey border since 2010 and he was staying in Turkey and returned Pakistan in October 2016. Luqman was deported from Turkey in December 2016.

Accused revealed during preliminary investigations that Waseem Butt was running safe house in turkey and Afzal and Sohail were share holders in it. They used to call people from Pakistan to Turkey and kidnap them there and then demanded ransom amount.

Afzal contacted family members of the abductees for ransom while Sohail sent videos in which abductees were being tortured.

An FIA team led by Deputy Director Khalid Anis met families of the abductees. The families shared details of the smugglers with FIA.

The kidnappers have demanded ransom of Rs 2 million for each abductee. The Foreign office confirmed on Monday that four Pakistanis hailing from Gujranwala were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey.

The Foreign Office further said that necessary measures were taken by Pakistani diplomatic authorities in Istanbul and Ankara on the issue. On which Turkish authorities recovered the abductees and arrested accused involved in kidnapping and torture. FIA Gujranwala has registered a case against accused and further investigations are underway.