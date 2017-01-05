PESHAWAR - At least five people of Christian community died after consuming poisonous alcohol in Christian Colony in the Swato Patak area in the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara police station Wednesday.

The Peshtakhara SHO said the incident took place at midnight. He averred alcohol consumers were low-scale employees in cantonment board and other government departments. Soon after their intake, they went unconscious and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where doctors pronounced them dead.

The postmortem report of all the bodies shows the death occurred due to poisonous impact of spirit-mixed liquor.

The dead were identified as Kamal, Wicky, Qaiser and Riaz.

Cant SP Malik Imran said after the Toba Tek Sing incident, crackdown has been launched in Peshawar to arrest alcohol suppliers, adding there were no illegal centres involved in the sale of liquor. He opined the dead might have used locally made spirit-mixed liquor, He said two suspected persons allegedly associated with liquor business had been arrested.

It was the second tragic incident in a couple of weeks as earlier 40 members of Christian community died after consuming poisonous liquor in Toba Tek Sing.

The tragic incident occurred on December 25 when the Christians were celebrating Christmas. Alcohol was served by some businessmen involved in the sale of poor quality wine.

Well-off people buy branded foreign alcohol at heavily inflated prices while the poor often go for home-brewed liquor that can contain methanol.

In addition, 11 Christians died in October after consuming toxic liquor at a party in the Punjab. In October 2014, at least 29 drinkers died after consuming methanol-tainted liquor on Eid holidays.

The open sale of alcohol is banned in the country, but non-Muslims and foreigners can get licences from the provincial and federal authorities to consume it.