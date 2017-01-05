CHINIOT-Police claimed to have busted an inter-district six-member gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered 82 motorcycles.

District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz told newsmen at police lines on Wednesday that police committees have been constituted under the supervision of circle DSPs. A team headed by DSP Chenab Nigar Hassan Iftekhar raided a house at Addah Muhammad Wala in Barana police area where six motorcycle thieves were sleeping. They were identified as Abid Ali of Sargodha; Haji Ahmad; Idrees; Shakeel ; Muzammil and Ramzan residents of various villages of Sargodha districts and Muhammad Ramzan of Addah Muhammad Wala district Chiniot.

The police arrested them and recovered 82 motorcycles from the compound of the house. Feroz added that preliminary investigations revealed that they stole the motorcycles from districts of Chiniot; Sargodh; Faisalabad and Jhang; tamper their chases and engine numbers at this compound; prepare fake registration books and sell these in various markets.

Further investigations are underway and owners of motorcycles are being identified so that these motorcycles be returned to them, he said. The DPO also announced cash reward and appreciation certificates for the team which led the recovery of motorcycles and arrest of culprits.