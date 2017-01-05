SADIQABAD-A cardiology ward is under-construction at the THQ Hospital to provide better healthcare facilities to Sadiqabadians in their hometown.

Minister for Special Education Ch Shafique said while talking to media during his visit to the hospital here the other day.

He said that the orthopaedic and children wards have been built in the hospital, which will start functioning soon.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided billions of rupees funds for the provision of modern healthcare facilities in hospitals.

With functioning of the cardiology ward, patients will no longer have to travel other cities for the treatment of heart-related diseases, he pointed out.

District Council chairman Ch Shafique Pappa, PML-N tehsil president Hafiz Abdul Razzaq, Ch Yaseen, Imran Sabir Cheema and Abdul Saboor Ch were also present on the occasion.

DRUG-PEDDLERS HELD: The police claimed to have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and liquor from their possession.

According to police, a city police contingent, on a tip-off, arrested three drug-peddlers - Raees Zafar, Zahoor and Faheem - and recovered 288 bottles of liquor and 2 kg of hashish from them.

The police also arrested an accused - Muhammad Imran - involved in various theft and bike-lifting incidents. The police also recovered Rs150,000 and several motorbikes from him.

On the occasion, the City Police SHO said that maintaining law and order in the city is his top priority, adding that the outlaws do not deserve leniency and will be dealt with sternly.

SIX NICKED: The police claimed to have arrested six vintners and recovered 365 litres of liquor from their possession here the other day.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was conducted on the vintners. During the operation, the police arrested Shehzad Ahmed from Mauza Rehmun, Faqir Hussain and Muhammad Nawaz from Kot Faqeera, Abu Bakr from Chak 22/NP, Nazir Ahmed from Madina Colony and Naeemullah from Machiyan. The police, collectively, recovered 365 litres of liquor from their possession.

Talking to media, the Saddr Police SHO said that those playing with public life will be awarded exemplary punishment.