LAHORE - A defamation suit filed by PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over allegations of writing off bank loans will be heard on January 14 by a sessions judge in Islamabad.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, through his counsel, had stated that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 25 had levelled false allegations against him, saying he had loans written off from banks and had accumulated wealth by usurping public funds. He said he had repeated the same on October 26, 2016 when he had publicly defamed him.

He termed the allegations of Shehbaz Sharif slanderous, malicious, false and incorrect. He further said he was nationally and internationally known businessman, politician and philanthropist and that the allegations had damaged his reputation. Tareen said he had served legal notice on Shehbaz Sharif seeking his apology over the said allegations, but he had received no reply.

The plaintiff requested the court to accept his suit for damages and order Shahbaz Sharif to pay him Rs 30 billion for levelling allegations against him. He also prayed to the court to declare the statement of the defendant as slanderous and defamatory and bar him from levelling such allegations again.

PTI Central Media Coordinator Javed Badar said it was the third time that the court had given time to the counsel ofShehbaz Sharif to submit reply. The hearing will be held on January 14.