MUZZAFARRABAD/NEELUM/ISLAMABAD: The roads leading to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Neelum Valley and adjoining areas stand blocked due to ongoing snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan.

The spell of snowfall also continued to blanket upper parts of country including Azad Kashmir and Neelum valley today as well.

According to Met Office over five feet snowfall was recorded in the area due to which roads have been blocked.

Meanwhile, the people from all parts of country have started pouring in Murree, Abbottabad and Swat to enjoy snowfall. The temperature is reducing and it is getting even colder.

According to Met office, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are expected at scattered places of upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), FATA, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.