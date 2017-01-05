Quetta - The Hindu community members staged a protest demonstration and held sit-in against the killing of a Hindu trader on Wednesday in Balochistan’s border city of Chaman.

The protesters were carrying placards on which inscribed slogans against the provincial government and demands to arrest the perpetrators.

The demonstrators marched on various avenues of the border city and finally converged into a sit-in in front of deputy commissioner office.

A team comprising DC Qilla Abdullah Qaisar Khan Nasar, District Police Officer Sajid Khan Momand, and Assistant Commissioner Kashif Nevi held successful negotiations with the Hindu community members and assured them that they would get justice.

The protesters told the government team that it was second episode of Hindu trader’s killing in the span of three months upon which the DC Qilla Abdullah assured them that all out efforts would be made for their safety. He said the facts of previous Hindu trader’s killing would soon be made public as they were working on the case on a rapid pace and had reached close to success. Qaisar Khan said that Hindu community had played pivotal role in trade of Chaman city

The district Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sahib Jan Achakzai also expressed concern over target killing of Hindu trader and appealed to the district administration to bring forth the realities behind killing.

He demanded early arrest of the culprits to end prevailing anxiety among the Hindu traders.