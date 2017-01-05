Islamabad - For the first time, PTI chief Imran Khan yesterday showed up in court with a Tasbeeh (rosary) in his hand.

The hearing by the new bench on Panama Papers case was held in a new courtroom, which is as not big as the first one. It has the sitting capacity only for the 40 people.

The packed room compelled the PTI chief to remain standing but he found a seat after some time. Contrary to this, supporters of the ruling party were also present in the room. Whenever a minister came there one of the supporters vacated his seat for him.

Imran was spotted with a rosary in his hand for the first time. He was never seen with the Tasbeeh during earlier cases hearing in the Supreme Court. But on Wednesday, whenever a judge passed a remark or asked a question from PTI’s counsel Naeem Bokhari, Imran was seen counting prayers on the beads briskly.

After leaving the courtroom, Imran put the rosary in his pocket, reported BBC.

Moreover, Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Asad Umer were also seen giving suggestions to their counsel.