ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI Chief Imran Khan has miserably failed in producing documents in the Supreme Court, in support of his allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She further said, PTI has contradictory stands in the Supreme Court and the Elections Commission of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, in its petition filed in the Election Commission, PTI has adopted the stance that Mariyam Nawaz is dependent of her spouse Captain Safdar and sought his disqualification, while in the Supreme Court it wants to prove her as dependent of Nawaz Sharif and wants disqualification of the prime minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman said that Imran Khan wants to become Prime Minister by leveling false allegations.