ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was hampering development of Pakistan by levelling baseless allegations against a person elected prime minister thrice.

She, while talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court building after attending the hearing of Panama Leaks, said that Imran Khan himself accepted in the court that he was only hurling accusations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and did not have any evidence to prove his claim.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan lied to the nation that he had all the proofs to produce before the court.

She said that levelling baseless allegations against a democratically-elected prime minister was regrettable.

The minister said that those who were creating hurdles in the way of the nation’s “voyage to national development” had faced failure in the past and would meet the same fate in the future.

The minister said that the prime minister was moving forward with the agenda of national development and prosperity, reiterating that the hurdle-creators would always fail in their designs.