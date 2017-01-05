PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak banned transfers and postings of college teachers and doctors throughout the province.

The chief minister imposed the ban while chairing two different high-level meetings on Wednesday. Senior Minister Inayatulah, chief secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other administrative secretaries attended the meeting. The chief minister said college teachers and doctors should stay in their respective institutions and ensure dedication and best use of their capabilities for public welfare.

In the meeting on education, Khattak said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was bringing enormous opportunities for the province. Therefore, the chief minister said, a high level of preparedness was necessary in order to fully avail developmental opportunities offered by the mega project. “We are about to enter a new phase of development under CPEC so we should overcome our weaknesses in the education sector and prepare our youth for modern education so that they could have a key role in the overall economic development of the province”, the chief minister said.

He said it was the trial of our capacity, potential and how would we use our best potential to translate the success of CPEC into reality. He suggested a shift in approach under which government officials and general public could play a role for collective development of the province. He said the government would have to focus on producing skilled manpower for the various projects and industries expected to complement the CPEC.

He directed for formation of working groups in all public sectors institutions whose members would be sent to China to observe potential opportunities to be generated by the CPEC and thereafter work on capacity building, advance education and professional training. He nominated secretary planning and development as a focal person for all CPEC-related activities. He said his government would hold a road show in Beijing towards 15th March. In connection with introduction of BS classes in government colleges throughout the province, the chief minister directed for commencement of the said programmes in 38 colleges by the end of June in the first phase, and completion of the second phase within two years. He also directed for enhancement of teachers’ capacity.

The chief minister also directed for attracting highly-educated teachers from the market in order to ensure quality education in public sector colleges. The government wanted decentralisation in the education sector giving maximum autonomy to public sector colleges to enjoy power to hire and fire staff within the colleges, he said.

The existing teachers should be given necessary training so that their capacity could be enhanced and they could deliver under the new arrangements for BS classes, Khattak said. The new teachers to be recruited would stay within the educational institutions where they are initially recruited and would have future prospects tagged with the concept of reward and punishment and their promotion would also be linked to their performance, he added.

The colleges would have more autonomy and there would be no space for transfers and postings in future. However, if necessary, minor adjustments could be made during next summer vocations. Initially, the colleges would have a contractual agreement within their respective colleges.

In another meeting regarding the health sector, it was decided that the provincial government would arrange requisite funding for purchase of equipments for hospitals. The chief minister, while directing for completion of repair work in hospitals within four months, also banned postings and transfers of doctors after introduction of autonomy and independence in health-sector institutions. The chief minister directed to have a monitoring team at divisional level to visit respective hospitals, hear people’s complaints and remove weaknesses in the hospitals. The up-gradation of healthcare facilities should be visible to all and access to the facilities should be made easier, he directed. He warned that actions would be taken against monitoring teams for ill-performance of the respective institutions. He also directed for expediting the process for extending health insurance system to government employees.