Lahore High Court takes notice of road blockages in Lahore and summons City Traffic Police DG, reported Waqt News.

Justice Farukh Irfan Khan took notice of the traffic jam and road blockages in Lahore that caused mayhem in Lahore yesterday. He has summoned DG CT Police to give a detailed reason for the chaos in Lahore.

Yesterday half of Lahore came to a standstill in the light of ‘Islam Bachao’ rally.