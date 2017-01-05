HAFIZABAD-The district government has sought the cooperation of media for the resolution of public problems, and for exposing the corrupt staffers who extort money from public for illegal tasks.

Addressing a press conference, Municipal Committee Chairman Jamshed Abbas Thaheem said that he was determined to improve sanitary condition, eliminate the encroachments in front of shops and pushcarts and to remove traffic hazards created by illegal rickshaw stands. This was only possible with the active cooperation of media and citizens, he maintained. He also requested the media to pinpoint the loopholes in the municipality in pinpointing the corrupt staff who extorts ‘bhatta’ from the citizens. He pledged that he would show zero tolerance to the corrupt staff.

He also appealed to the citizens and traders to remove encroachments voluntarily in front of their premises otherwise the MC Staff would forcibly remove the temporary or permanent encroachments for smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the district administration approved a plan to strengthen and raising the height of Pindi Bhattian flood protection embankment and allocated a sum of Rs. 121.908 million and have also invited tenders in this connection.

Keep in view the onslaught of river Chenab during 2014 worst flood, a meeting of the District Administration was held under the chairmanship Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa in which he said that by raising the height and strengthening of embankment, 163 villages of Pindi Bhattian and Jalalpur Bhattian would be protected during further flood. The meeting also considered the establishment of recreational parks at Head Sagar and Head Qadirabad.

On the other side, Afzal Hussain Tarar and Rai Qamar-Uz-zaman Kharal took out oath as chairman and vice-chairman respectively of District council Hafizabad. The Returning Officer Adnan Irshad Cheema administered oath to the newly-elected chairman and vice- chairman MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti Deputy Commissoiner M. A. Randhawa, Heads of different departments, Haji Jamshaid Abbas Thaheem and Vice-Chairman M C Hafizabad and large number of PML-N activists were also present.

The oath-taking ceremony was delayed by three days on the request of Mian Afzal due to his grand-daughter’s marriage. While congratulating Mian Afzal and Rai Qamar, he hoped that they would perform their duties honestly, sincerely and commitment

Soon after taking oath of office, Mian Afzar Hussain Tarar (85), an octogenarian politician of the district said that his family has the honour and privilege of serving the masses for the past one century and assured that he would serve the masses with dedication and come up to the expectations of the masses of the district. His priority would be to improve law and order situation, infrastructures and better health care and promotion of education in the District, he added.