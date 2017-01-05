ISLAMABAD - The NA Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Wednesday unanimously approved the Federal Public Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2016 bringing recruitments in the Civil Services in BPS-11 and above within the purview of FPSC.

The Bill was moved by Member National Assembly Dr Fouzia Hameed. The committee postponed its further discussion on the National Conflict of Interest Bill, 2016 moved by MNA Murad Saeed till approval of the proposed amendments in the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said an official statement.

The Compulsory Education of Arabic Bill, 2014 moved by MNA Naeema Kishwar Khan was also deferred for discussion till next meeting of the committee, it added.

The committee expressed its displeasure on the pending payments of compensation to the affectees of capital under the Islamabad displaced rehabilitation policy and directed the Capital Development Authority to compile lists of pending cases of payment of affectees and identify persons responsible for that inordinate delay and the reasons, thereof and submit the details to it within 30 days. The committee met under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan in the Parliament House.

The committee was apprised that under the rehabilitation policy, CDA had been providing compensation/alternate land in lieu of the acquired land under the CDA Ordinance, 1960.

The CDA representative apprised the committee that after enforcement of CDA Land Acquisition and Rules Policy, 2007, the policy had been applied in sectors C-13, 15 & 16, D-13, E-13 and F-13 and one developed plot of one kanal was allotted to affectee/land owner for every four kanals of land acquired from them.

To a query, the CDA representative informed that not a single case of compensation/payment had been processed during last three months. The committee observed that prevalent corruption in Estate and Land Department of CDA had deprived the affectees of their due right.

The committee after briefing by the representative of the Capital Administration and Development Division constituted a sub-committee under the convenership of MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak to visit the educational institutions in Islamabad to physically monitor the reforms being carried out under the PM’s Education Reforms Programme in Islamabad Capital Territory and submit its report to the committee. The committee members expressed their concern on the dismal state of educational infrastructure and lack of teachers in schools in different sectors of Islamabad, said the statement.

The representative of CADD informed the committee that necessary provision/rehabilitation of physical infrastructure, merit-based recruitment of teaching staff and their capacity building, monitoring/evaluation of staff for qualitative output, buses for various school and colleges in ICT and initiation of Montessori classes and provision of free meals to kids was the features of that Educational Reforms Programme and implementation of the programme was in progress.

The committee, while discussing the problems of nurseries in Islamabad, directed the CDA to provide alternate substitute land to the affected nurseries and resolve other issues in consultation with the representatives of Islamabad Nurseries welfare Association. The meeting was attended by MNAs Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Malik Ibrar Ahmad, Syed Javed Ali Shah, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Nighat Parveen Mir, Shahnaz Saleem, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Asad Umar, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Molvi Agha Muhammad, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed All Raza Abidi, Dr Fouzia Hameed, Murad Saeed, Secretary, CADD, Secretary FBSC, Chairman CDA and Representatives of the concerned departments.