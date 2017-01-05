HAFIZABAD: -A newborn was found crying in the heap of garbage in Hamza Town Pindi Bhattian by the inhabitants of the locality. The police have recovered the child and shifted it to THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian. According to police source, unidentified woman has thrown her live son to conceal her sin. The police have registered a case and are investigating.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Jan-2017 here.
Newborn found from heap of garbage
