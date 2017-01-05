ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan has taken notice of the ‘sluggish’ attitude of Sindh government in implementing the SOPs for foreigners coming to Pakistan for hunting purposes.

The Interior Ministry has received information, through security institutions that some six Indian citizens as ‘Advance Staff’ landed at the Badin Airbase in Sindh and left for Thatha without any security clearance in violation of the SOPs in vogue, said the spokesman of the ministry.

The advance staff belonged to the foreigners whom the federal government had issued permit for hunting and most of them belonged to royal families of Arab states of Gulf.

The ministry on the directions of the minister has issued a circular to all the Pakistani embassies abroad and the provincial governments to follow the prescribed laws strictly. They have been directed to ensure that staff coming with the royal families follows the visa policy and that they should land at big airports instead of smaller airports of the country. They have also been directed to intimate in advance about the arrival of ‘Advance Staff’ to the concerned departments.