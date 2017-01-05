ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday expressed satisfaction at the progress of “Enhanced Strategic Dialogue”. The two sides also agreed to intensify efforts for further expanding cooperation under this framework, said the foreign ministry. It said Alok Sharma, British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, called on Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and discussed bilateral issues.

The minister said that both the sides reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening this partnership by increasing trade and investment and promoting people-to-people contacts.

“The two sides expressed satisfaction at the progress of the ‘Enhanced Strategic Dialogue’ and agreed to intensify efforts for further expanding cooperation under this framework. The ESD sets out the priority areas for cooperation between the two countries in areas of trade and investment; culture and education; and security,” it said.

The adviser briefed Sharma about the government’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood and the initiatives aimed at enhancing regional connectivity. Aziz also apprised Alok Sharma on the current developments in the region, it was said.