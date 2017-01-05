ISLAMABAD - PML-N leaders have said that the Panama Papers case was in the final phase and the government would accept the Supreme Court's decision in the case while the PTI has presented unverified documents before the court.

Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Panama Papers were not a matter for Pakistani people as the name of prime minister was not mentioned in them, he said talking to a private news channel.

Talking to media here, he also said the PTI was trying to discuss the Panama Papers issue on the media for politica point scoring.

He said the PTI leadership had warmly welcomed veteran politician Javed Hashmi into the party but now Imran Khan had termed him a mentally sick persons due to telling truth about him (Imran).

He said several mega energy projects would be completed in the country by the end of 2017 and power loadshedding would be reduced considerably in next summer season. He said the government had provided Rs 171 billion subsidy to the consumers during last two and a half years.

The minister said all laws regarding regulatory bodies would be got passed from the Parliament.

Meanwhile, PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry said PTI had presented unverified documents before the court.

The unverified documentary evidence had no value, he said talking to a private news channel.

Talal Chaudhry said the PTI had repeated the same old allegations against the prime minister and his family on today's hearing in the apex court.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had full confidence in the Supreme Court and would accept its verdict in Panama Papers case.

Talal Chaudhry said the PTI again submitted uncertified and forged documents in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The PTI leadership hurled allegations without any evidence, he added. He said uncertified documents were like trash papers as such documents had no worth.

Imran Khan should rather produce authentic documents instead of telling stories to the nation, he added. He said the PML-N had full confidence in the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case and would accept its verdict. Talal said the PTI leaders started making lame excuses when the apex court sought solid evidence regarding its allegations.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry challenged the the PTI to decide on which pitch its leadership wanted to play a match with the PML-N.

The case was in the court while the PTI leaders were busy in leveling baseless charges against the PML and its leadership, he added.

Tariq Fazal said the PTI had furnished some material in the court which had no link with the facts.

"The PTI leaders are worried as they do not know how to act. The party is a mixture of various political groups and thus it lacks coherence. The leadership have forgotten their slogan of change,” he added.