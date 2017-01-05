FAISALABAD-During the new deputy commissioner’s visit to local government hospitals, the patients complained against the shortage of wheel chairs and stretchers, and non-functionality of intensive care unit (ICU) and other missing facilities.

Visiting the DHQ Hospital, the deputy commissioner took serious note of the complaints and directed the hospital management to arrange additional wheel chairs and stretchers nearby the emergency block for the comfort of the patients. He ordered to make functional the five-bed ICU in emergency block without delay for which prompt administrative arrangements be made.

He directed for proper maintenance of the entire building of the DHQ Hospital, and said that the ongoing development work should be completed speedily. He also took serious note of the seepage of water in a portion of emergency ward and directed for taking remedial measures immediately. The DC directed for keeping the entire diagnostic and medical machinery in functional, and said that the staff be present for providing X-rays, Ultrasounds, Laboratory Tests and other diagnostic facilities for the patients came for medical treatment in emergency situation.

He said that establishment of multi-storey block had been proposed for the extension of DHQ Hospital in which state of the art ICU, Gynecology and Children Wards would be set up.

He inspected medical services being provided to the patients in different wards. He said that the funds of Rs.200 million had been spent for the renovation/rehabilitation of the 60 years old building of DHQ Hospital besides providing advance medical machinery and equipments. He informed that Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) had been reorganised to ease the patient for their medical checkup.

He went to medical, surgical, orthopedic and other sections of emergency ward and inquired about the health of under treatment patients. He also interacted with the relatives of the patients and inquired about the performance of the staff and facilities of the medical treatment.

Later, he also visited Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad and inspected various wards. He went to clinical laboratory and examined the work being done in the laboratory. He also checked the facilities to preserve the blood and other medical chemicals. He directed for the proper care of the CT Scan Machine installed recently in General Hospital. He said that the patients should be provided this facility without any delay and obstacle so that the rush of the patients at Allied and DHQ Hospitals should be decreased.

He also checked the facility of ultrasounds and took a round of the hospital to review the cleanliness condition. He inquired about the health of the patients in different wards and said that the Punjab govt was taking revolutionary steps for providing comfortable medical facilities to the patients in govt hospitals and huge funds were being spent for providing resources to the hospital management. MS Dr. Abbas Ali informed the DC about the performance of the hospital and apprised him about the shortage of the doctors.