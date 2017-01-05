ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s legal team submitted today a written reply to court’s questions that were asked in Wednesday’s hearing.

According to details, information about Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s public offices and businesses has also been submitted in the court.

Lawyer told the court that Nawaz Sharif had served as finance minister of Punjab from April 25, 1981 to February 28, 1985.

He was CM Punjab from April 9, 1985 to May 30, 1988 whereas he took charge as prime minister on November 6, 1990 but resigned in 1993.

Earlier, a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court had decided to hold Panama Leaks hearing on daily basis and asked key questions from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer.

The apex court asked the defense lawyer to tell exact date regarding Nawaz Sharif’s appointment as the minister of finance, his selection as Punjab chief minister, appointment as the prime minister and date of his exile.

The bench hinted at tracing any misuse of public office by Nawaz Sharif.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa stated that the prime minister had claimed in his speech that in 1972 the then government had nationalised the Ittefaq Foundry without giving (his family) a single penny, but where did he get money from to invest in Dubai steel mill.

Justice Khosa observed that an attested letter from Qatari prince, presented in the apex court in November, states that the London flats were owned by the Al Thani family before the Sharif family bought them, however, no record had been presented in the court to show that the Al Thani family used to own the flats.

“You have to prove that the money obtained by selling Gulf Steel remained in prime minister’s account,” Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan told Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari and added, “If you failed, we will have issues.”

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan continued that the 12 million dirhams, it seemed so, were never spent in two decades.

Giving arguments over the Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani’s letter, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif never mentioned any such letter in his statements.

Bukhari claimed that the Qatari Prince letter was nothing but a deception and urged the bench to exclude it from the case proceedings, a plea the court refused to accept later.

“PM’s children are depending on this letter and their stance will have no legal weight without it,” said Justice Khosa.

Bukhari replied that it was not possible for a grandfather to transfer all property to one of his grandsons.

“We are evaluating Qatari Prince Letter not anyone’s legal heir in this case,” said the SC bench. However, the court also maintained that the letter seemed like a memoir of someone.