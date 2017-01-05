ISLAMABAD - Expressing satisfaction over the progress on CPEC projects, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the road connectivity projects would open up under-development areas of Pakistan to investment.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting and was briefed on the progress made in the recently held 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the CPEC held in Beijing on December 29, 2016.

The PM was briefed that agreement on 300MW power project has been signed and the project will be started soon. Moreover, Gwadar water supply project, hospital, technical institutes and mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters were also discussed in JCC at China.

It was further briefed that China has agreed to consider and examine

Indus Cascade projects in CPEC.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Water & Power Ministry for securing the $1.5 billion Lahore – Matiari Transmission Line project agreement to be funded under the CPEC and directed to actively pursue its implementation.

He also felicitated the Pakistani team for inclusion of Mass Transit projects in the four provinces and directed Railways Minister to facilitate the provinces by giving his Ministry’s technical advice for project feasibilities.

He said that international investors are now showing keen interest for investing in Pakistan which is a manifestation of our successful economic policies and investor friendly environment.

Road connectivity projects will open up under-developed areas of Pakistan to investment, stated the PM. Overall, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects.

About establishment of Industrial Parks, PM directed federal authorities to initiate process of providing electricity, gas and telecommunication to the proposed sites.

The Prime Minister appreciated that provinces are represented in CPEC projects and it is important so that the benefits of these projects are equitably distributed among the federating units.

The meeting was attended by Minister Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Secretary to PM other senior officials.