SIALKOT/SADIQABAD -Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that PTI would continue nationwide move to oust the corrupt incumbent rulers from the government with the power of the masses.

He said that there was no more place for the corrupt rulers for plundering the national wealth by leaps and bounds here. He stated this while addressing a meeting of the party workers.

He demanded strict probe and accountability against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the international issue of the Panama Leaks, saying that the PTI would never let the Sharifs escape from the accountability to be done by the people in the court of the people.

Later, talking to the Kashmiri people at Sialkot, Mehmood asked Pakistan to take up the burning Kashmir Issue more effectively at all the international forums. He asked the international community to use its full influence for globally pressurizing India to halt the mounting atrocities of Occupant Indian army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the Pakistan government to adopt a clear and solid policy regarding the Kashmir dispute with India.

He said that the oppressed Kashmiri people were writing the golden chapter of history of freedom movement in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by sacrificing their lives to get freedom from Indian yoke. He said that the world should now find early amicable peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute which has now become vital for establishing durable peace in this region. He said that Kashmir Dispute has also become flash point between two nuclear neighbours Pakistan and India.

He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community. The government has stuck in the Panama scandal and does not seem to get rid of the issue easily, said PTI tehsil vice president Shahid Amir Shahid.

He alleged that the rulers have nothing to do with the public welfare rather they are more interested in making billions of rupees through mega projects being carried out under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that the government has failed to suppress terrorism in the country due to its indifference to implement the National Action Plan in its true spirit. He criticised that the rulers are paying visits to other countries whose expenses are arranged by the public money who, they regretted, deprived of even basic necessities of life.

He said that bad economic policies of the government has brought the country’s economy on the verge of collapse, adding the anti-corruption alliance comprising all opposition parties is need of the hour. He said that the masses has disappointed with the democratic government and want to get rid of it under the leadership of Imran Khan.