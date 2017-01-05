ISLAMABAD - The Turkish police Wednesday confirmed they had rescued six Pakistani nationals in Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry said.

An official statement said the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul was told that “after necessary action today (January 4) they have rescued six Pakistanis” including Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmad.

“The Turkish authorities are now completing the legal formalities to deal with the case. The Consulate officials are in contact with the police authorities and have sought access to the rescued Pakistanis,” said the statement.

It added: “We express our gratitude to the Turkish Government and the relevant authorities for their timely action and cooperation in the matter.”