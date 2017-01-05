GUJRANWALA-A woman jumped in front of the train at Kangni Wala Gujranwala and died on the spot. The unknown woman was stood nearby the railway line when train reached there she came in front of the train. Resultantly, train crushed her to death. The identity of the deceased woman was still unknown

ONE DIES IN ROOF FALL: One person died and nine were injured as the roof collapsed in a factory located at Small Industrial Estate Gujranwala. Labourers were busy working when the roof of a room suddenly collapsed resultantly all the workers buried under the debris and Rescue 1122 team along with locals pulled out them from the debris.

Meanwhile, a worker Husnain died while nine others were including Usama, Sajjad, Aleem, Zubair, Shoaib, Shah Muhammad, Mohsin and Umer were rushed to DHQ Hospital.

BAIL GRANTED: Civil judge Allah Yar Bhatti has granted three days physical remand of three accused involved in abduction and torture at four Pakistani youth in Turkey. FIA team produced the accused persons Sohail, Afzal and Luqman before the court and requested seven days physical remand.