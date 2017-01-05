Tayyaba and her parents have disappeared from Faisalabad, reported Waqt News.

Yesterday the family had returned to Faisalabad and since then they are nowhere to be found. Today the medical board was to do a medical checkup of Tayyaba and then present it in court. Due to their disappearance the board will sit tomorrow again. Police is searching for the family.

In the meantime Tayyaba’s first mother has turned up stating that she is her daughter and she had disappeared two years ago. An FIR was also registered regarding her disappearance. According to the mother Tayyaba’s real name is Sana.

Earlier yesterday Tayyaba's father had pardoned the culprits.