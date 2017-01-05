RAWALPINDI: Robbers have struck at two houses and made off with valuable belongings worth millions within the Morgah and Sadiqabad Police jurisdictions.

Ahmed Kamal, a resident of Morgah, lodged a complaint with the local police that a person stormed into our house impersonating as a worker of DHA and made off with three cell phones, two laptops, seven and half carats of gold ornaments, three wrist watches and Rs60,000 in cash.

Meanwhile, Sardar Qasier Mahmood, a resident of Sadiqabad, lodged a complaint with local police that four robbers stormed into his house , held them hostage at gunpoint and made off with Rs0.7 million in casj, eight and half carats of gold, a laptop, two cell phones.

The police have registered cases and started investigations.