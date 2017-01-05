WASHINGTON - The United States has urged Pakistan and India to work together and resolve any differences on the India Waters Treaty, but parried questions whether it would mediate between the two South Asian neighbours to resolve the issue.

“The Indus Water Treaty has served as a model for peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan for now 50 years. We encourage, as we have in the past, India and Pakistan to work together to resolve any differences,” State Department Spokesman john Kirby told the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Asked if the U.S. had offered to mediate to settle the issues between India and Pakistan, Kirby said, "As I said, we encourage India and Pakistan to work together bilaterally to resolve their differences."

Kirby confirmed that US Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with Pakistan Finance Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar last Thursday but would not give details of their conversation.

Asked if Kerry had discussed the Indus dispute with Indian officials and at what level, Kirby said: "We're in regular communication with the Indian and Pakistani governments on a wide range of issues. I just don't have any more details for you."

According to Pakistan Finance Ministry, Dar sought US support on the principles and legal position of Pakistan.

According to the ministry statement, Dar also told Kerry that the "Indus Waters Treaty is an international commitment and it is the responsibility of the World Bank to make sure that India honours this."

The statement said Kerry told Dar "that President World Bank (Jim Yong Kim) had recently informed him about Pakistan's complaint against India on the subject of the treaty".