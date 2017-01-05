ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the world needs to tell India "enough is enough" with regard to its policy towards the freedom movement in held Kashmir.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of two-day international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir organized by the National Assembly Secretariat and Young Parliamentarians Forum in Islamabad, the Prime Minister called Jammu & Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein”. The PM said, Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan’s identity.

“We share their pain and pleasures. Truth can’t be suppressed by bullets,” he added.

Mian Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for continuing inalienable right to self-determination in the face of brutal repression. He showed displeasure on the Indian aggression on the innocent Kashmiri people in the wake of protests triggered by the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

“Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their indigenous struggle and continue to shake the conscience of the international community for their rights.” the Prime Minister declared.

He said the peaceful protests in Held Kashmir show the will of the Kashmiri people. He further said Pakistan had sent special envoys to important countries to sensitize them about the situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that he personally raised the dispute in his address to the UN General Assembly session.

He said Pakistan desires good relations with all neighbors. We must cast aside the baggage of history and look to the future. We owe to the people the gift of progress and development that other regions are enjoying. One of the preconditions to achieve that end is the halt of ongoing oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Referring to the four points he presented before the UN, Nawaz Sharif once again urged the world community to make all out efforts for the realization of the promise it made to the Kashmiri people seventy years ago. He said the UNSC resolutions should be implemented and the continued sufferings of Kashmiri people must come to an end now.