LAHORE: A local court on Tuesday handed over an 11-year-old boy, involved in killing his younger sister, to police on a three-day physical remand.

Earlier, Shalimar police produced the accused Abdul Rehman, before Judicial Magistrate Murziha Ali, saying he killed his nine-year-old sister, Eman Tanvir, on June 30 in Shalimar area.

Abdul Rehman and his sister Eman Tanvir had come to spend Eid holidays at their grandmother’s house. They held a handwriting competition when their grandmother was not at home. Eman teased her elder brother for having poor handwriting and it annoyed the boy who put a scarf around his sister’s neck and allegedly strangled her to death.