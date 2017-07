At least 23 shopkeepers were apprehended during a crackdown against illegal gas refilling in Narang Mandi.

According to the security officers, the operation was carried out in Kala Khatai, Sadhanwali, Gujjar Chowk, Singh Wala and various others areas and arrested the culprits for supplying gas illicitly.

These suspects include Shabir Ahmed, Mian Khalil, Mudassar Ali, Asif Maqbool, Chand, Adnan and Kaisar Arshad. A case has also been registered against the detainees.