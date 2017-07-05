SIALKOT:-The police arrested a butcher red-handed while selling dead meat at his shop in village Kulluwal. Police and Veterinary Health Department officials also seized 240kg meat of dead animals from the shop. Police have sealed the shop after disposing of the meat. Airport police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Jul-2017 here.
240kg dead meat seized in Sialkot
