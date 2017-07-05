MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Pakistan could get rid of shortage of electricity if it taps the huge hydropower potential available in Azad Kashmir.

“AJK has huge potential of massive investment in tourism and hydroelectric sectors which could be utilised to cope with the energy crisis besides strengthening the socioeconomic progress of the country including AJK,” Haider said while talking to a delegation of Chinese construction companies working on different hydroelectric projects under CPEC in the capital town of AJK.

The prime minister said that present government had adopted the policy of focusing on tourism and hydroelectricity to boost its economy. The people of AJK had rendered unmatched sacrifices for the stability of Pakistan’s economy, he said. He further said law and order situation in AJK is not an issue which is the most attractive factor for investment.

He said that potential investor must explore investment potential of AJK. He said that AJK has huge potential in tourism, minerals, gems, precious stones and hydropower. He said that AJK has potential to generate more than 18,000 megawatt hydropower.

He said that projects like Neelum Jhelum and Kohala would generate over 2,000 MW of electricity. He said that investment in hydropower projects would produce rich results. He said that maximum cooperation would be extended to all the investors who would be making investment in AJK. He said that organic farming has a very huge potential for the investment because of the availability of a very hardworking human resource and with little crime rate in all the 10 districts of AJK.

He informed the delegates that literacy rate of AJK is over 70% and it will be further grown as the government had allocated more resources for the education sector. He said that the investment in AJK would not only be beneficial to that particular area but it would also help strengthen the economy of the country.

He said investment in hospitality industry is also another potential sector which extends up to the mark facilities to the tourists. He said that AJK is not only a land of peace but it is hub of opportunities in true sense. He said that the country could get rid of shortage of electricity once for all if the hydropower potential available in the area is tapped.

Talking to chairman of Development Authority Muzaffarabad Ch Muhammad Raqeeb, the prime minister said Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalakot are main cities and are the face of AJK.

“Government would provide all possible resources for beatification of the major cities,” he said. In another order the Prime Minister directed the districts administration and other concerned departments to provide every possible facilities to the tourists in AJK.