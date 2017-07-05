CHAKWAL - In a daring feat, alerted neighbours grabbed hold of two robbers who had killed a man during a burglary in a house in Hattar village in the Kallar Kahar police limits between the night of Monday and Tuesday.

Three robbers had barged into the house of Zulfiqar Haider, who was sleeping with his family. During the looting spree, Haider, 56, and a transporter by profession, reportedly resisted the robbers, prompting one of them to whip out his pistol and open fire one him, killing him on the spot.

According to reports, Haider’s son, Adeel Haider, who was sleeping on the rooftop of the house, was alerted by the shooting and came down the stairs and encountered the robbers and a scuffle broke out and he was injured by the robbers. The high vigilant Adeel detached himself from the fight and quickly informed the neighbours about the episode. The neighbours showed up to the SOS call instantly and got hold of the two fleeing robbers while their third accomplice slipped and escaped.

The arrested robbers, who were identified as Sadiq Fateh Ali, a resident of village Hattar, and M Ashraf, a resident of village Lillah, were later handed over to the Kallar Kahar police, who shifted them to the police station.

During the investigation, the robbers told the police that they had been tipped that the late victim had Rs0.4 million stashed at his house.

The body of the victim was handed over to the legal heirs after a post-mortem at the district headquarters hospital Chakwal.

The late Zulfiqar Haider, who was also running a big departmental store in the village, was the first cousin of Pakistan People’s Party activist Nasir Hattar. Police said that the accused, Sadiq Fateh Ali, had also served a jail term in a murder case and he was released from the jail a year ago.