QUETTA:- Another case of Congo virus surfaced with the confirmation of virus to an eight-year-old girl here on Tuesday. According to details, the Kirani Road resident was brought to Fatima Jinnah hospital in serious condition on June 29. According to the head of Contagious Diseases Department of the Hospital Dr Naseer Ahmad the blood of the girl sent to Karachi for test confirmed that she is affected by Congo virus. Two other suspected Congo virus patients are also being admitted in the hospital the blood samples of whom have also be sent to Karachi for the relevant test, he informed.–INP

Dr. Naseer disclosed that 35 suspected Congo virus patients have been brought to the hospital so far this year of whom 10 were confirmed with the virus. Six of the patients have died of whom two were confirmed to be affected with the virus, he added.