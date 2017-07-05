Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a reception in the honor of Pakistani Cricket team and the management team, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to ISPR, COAS hailed the outstanding performance of the team and said that the team has brought much awaited jubilation for the entire nation winning of ICC Champion Trophy.

The COAS asked the team to stay humble, continue working hard and be upright as they are the ambassadors of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCB Shahar Yar Khan thanked the Army Chief for his support in bringing back cricket back to Pakistan.

Chairman Executive Committee PCB Najam Sethi also thanked the Army Chief for all out support for holding PSL final at Lahore in March this year.

The players of the team were grateful for the COAS for honoring them and for the contribution and sacrifices of Army in war on terror and ongoing efforts for making Pakistan secure.