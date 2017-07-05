Gujranwala - A police Assistant Sub-Inspector died and three others including two brothers got injured when a fire broke out in an “illegal” oil factory here on Tuesday.

The police and rescuers said the incident occurred on Kassoki Road in Kamoki. The Rescue 1122 said that the fire broke out in an oil-tanker during decanting of petrol. The fire spread rapidly and as a result owners of the factory, both brothers - Zeeshan and Jibran and their servant Waqar Hussain received burns. In the meanwhile, a police team rushed to the spot to monitoring the situation. However, as ASI Javed Iqbal entered the building he got suffocated and fell unconscious. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital but he could not survive. The injured were admitted to DHQ hospital.

CRUSHED TO DEATH

A boy was crushed to death by a car here in Wazirabad while heirs of the deceased tortured the car driver brutally.

According to rescue sources, Shehroz, 12, came to Wazirabad along with his family for a wedding, was crossing road when a speeding car hit him. He sustained critical injuries and was being shifted to hospital but he breathed his last on the way.

On information, heirs of the deceased boy caught the car driver and tortured him brutally. Later, the police intervened and rescued him.

Man gunned down on resistance

CHAKWAL (INP): Armed robbers gunned down a man and injured critically his son on resistance during a robbery here on Tuesday.

Two of the robbers were caught by citizens while another managed to escape however. Police said that three armed robbers barged into a house located in Hattar Town, held the residents hostage and started looting whatever they found in the house.

Upon resistance by the house owner and his son, the dacoits opened straight fire, killing the man instantly while his son sustained gunshot wounds. The bandits, however, made off with valuables.

In the meanwhile, locals chased the fleeing robbers and managed to catch two of them while their third accomplice fled the scene. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police registered a case against the robbers started further investigation.

Truck-van collision claims 4 lives

SARGODHA (Agencies): Four persons died and three others got injured in collision between two vehicles here on Tuesday.

The police said that a speeding truck hit a passenger van at a bridge on River Jhelum here in Sargodha.

The van was badly damaged in the collision, resulting in death of four persons and left three others injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to a private hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both the vehicles and registered a case of the incident.