VEHARI- The administration is striving hard to materialise the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision of providing best medical facilities at public hospitals.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti while chairing a meeting held to review health facilities at public hospitals here the other day. MPA Mian Saqib Khursheed, CEO Health Dr Shoaibur Rehman, DHQ Hospital MS Dr Farooq and other official attended the meeting.

The DC was briefed about purchase of medical equipment and other machinery worth Rs8 million. The DC directed the officials to be adherent to the PEPRA rules in purchase of machinery. He advised the officials to present annual budget of the DHQ Hospital in the meeting. He also sought report on provision of free medicines to each and every patient of the hospital and also the hospital’s renovation.

MPA Mian Saqib Khursheed lauded cleanliness at the hospital and stressed further improvement. He also declared to provide grant for the purchase of dialysis machines for kidney patients. The participants were also briefed about under-construction safe medical room for prisoners, burn unit and a children complex at the hospital.