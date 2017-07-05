PESHAWAR - PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that big thieves were being questioned over corruption for the very first time in the history of Pakistan. “A history is in the making as big thieves are being held accountable for the first time. The theft will not stop by arresting small thieves but it will stop to hold big thieves accountable,” he said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of 69MW Lawi hydropower project near Drosh Town in Chitral.

He said that Rs1000 billion money of the Pakistani nation had been looted and stashed in the foreign lockers. He said had this huge amount been spent inside the country, many issues would have been resolved and a large number of youth would have got employment opportunities, he added.

Referring to the ongoing Panama case’s investigation, Imran Khan said that Sharif family had been held accountable for stealing the public money but now they ware presenting themselves innocence when they were being asked to explain their position.

About Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s facial expressions after his appearance before the JIT, the PTI chief wondered how he (Dar) pretended to be innocence though he looted the public money.

Imran Khan said that now the ‘princess’, (Maryam Nawaz), had been summoned by the JIT, but they were making hue and cry over it. Have they forgotten about how former two-time primer late Benazir Bhutto faced the JIT, he asked.

He said that three issues - shortage of water, health facilities and electricity – were being faced by the country today. He informed that they would be surprised to know that most children die in Pakistan because of drinking contaminated water. “This is extremely regretful,” he added.

He said the situation is even worse in Karachi where the tanker mafia is minting money as the state has failed to provide water to citizens. The PTI policy, he said, was to provide basic necessities to the people because this is the right of people and also this is the responsibility of the government.

Talking about electricity, he said, the power being produced in the country was really expensive. This leads the country to take loans from the international financial institutions and to return these loans taxes have been imposed on the masses.

Imran Khan stated that Pakistan was either importing fuel or using coal for producing electricity. “Use of coal is harmful as it causes pollution,” he said, adding the developed countries were switching from coal-fired power plants to other cheap power resources to reduce pollution caused by these plants whereas coal plants were being installed in Pakistan to mint money. He said even China is shutting down its coal-fired power plants.

Our future is dependent on hydroelectricity. In the 1960 when we relied on hydroelectricity, the prices of electricity were the lowest and there was no load-shedding in the country, he informed.

The KP government, he said, had made 55 micro hydel projects in Chitral district alone. Besides, he said, the provincial government had prepared feasibilities of more than 1000 micro hydel stations in KP.

He praised the people of Chitral for electing MNA from Pervez Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League, saying the people cast votes for him because the Lowari Tunnel project was completed in the tenure of former president. Imran Khan said that the PTI wants to empower women so that they could work at par with men for development of the country.