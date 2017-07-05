MIRPUR (AJK)-A seminar titled “Kashmir: Way Forward” was held at the ongoing Bradford Literary Festival, in British Bradford city late Monday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Kashmir was neither a religious nor a communal issue but a political issue awaiting a democratic verdict by the people of Kashmir about their political future, says a message reaching here from Bradford here Monday night.

“The issue is about self-determination, first and foremost,” he said adding that it should not be deliberately muddled by a “fog of complexity”. The president, currently visiting the UK, said that there were three contemporary realities about Kashmir. Firstly, every day Indian occupation forces were killing and torturing Kashmiris in their own land with impunity; secondly, Kashmiris have vowed to get their freedom; and thirdly, the international community’s eerie silence on gross violations of human rights has given India immunity from accountability and literally a license to kill the Kashmiris, he detailed. “The issue is about human lives and human rights standards,” the president said. “Kashmir is a disputed territory, It is not part of the Indian state; it never was “integral” part of India. Its future has yet to be decided. India cannot obfuscate to create justification for its crimes against humanity,” the President said. India, the president maintained, had unleashed three wars against Pakistan: the war against unarmed people of the Occupied Kashmir; killing of civilians in Azad Kashmir across the Line of Control; and a proxy war against Pakistan.

“These wars unleashed by extremists and warmongers in India must cease otherwise there would be disastrous consequences for the region,” he said. He added that there were three parties to the Kashmir issue - Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir - and the Kashmiris are the key party because they have to exercise their right to self-determination to decide about their political future.

The AJK president rejected the arguments to equate Azad Kashmir with the Indian Occupied Kashmir. In Azad Kashmir, he said, there was respect for human rights. Azad Kashmir had established an interim constitution and state apparatus until the exercise of the free will by the Kashmiris to determine their political future in accordance with the UN resolutions, he said.

On behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he thanked Pakistan for its consistent and principled stand on Kashmir and its staunch support to the cause of Kashmir despite enormous pressure for the past 70 years. Pakistan, he said, would never abandon Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris were peaceful people who want to become the symbol of peace, amity and harmony, not a cause of constant strife and conflict.