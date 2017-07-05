BHALWAL-The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) on Tuesday got a defamation case registered against the Tehsil Municipal Administration employees who had taken out a rally and burnt the lawyers’ effigy on the road last month.

The TMA employees had taken out a on main Bazaar Bhalwal, and it later turned out to be furious as they chanted slogans, burnt the lawyers’ effigy and uploaded the protest on the social media to defame the reputation and goodwill of lawyers’ community.

Tehsil Bar President Khalid Khan Advocate said that after receiving persistent complaints from the lawyers about defamation by Bhalwal TMA Chairman Safder Iqbal, Chief Officer Abdul razaq, Sanitary Inspector farukh Abbas, Shahid, Tariq Dogar and other 20-25 unknown employees. The Bhalwal Bar got registered a criminal case against the employees under sections 506, 500,505 and other offences.

The story started when bar member Meher Serwar visited the office of TMA chairman to complain against the sewerage and sanitation issue in his street but it resulted in skirmish between him and the employees of TMA.

Thanks to the encounter, the TMA office was closed and the employees along with the chairman and councillors went on strike. The strike had become very troublesome for the local inhabitants as the employees stopped working, leaving streets and roads of city littered with garbage.

The closure of TMA also caused problems for the general public.

TMA employees demanded cancellation of the license of the Meher Serwar and registration of a case against him.