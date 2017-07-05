KARACHI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded the law-enforcing agencies for improving the Karachi situation and called for further efforts to keep peace in the metropolis.

The Sindh Apex Committee meeting, held at Headquarters Karachi Corps, was presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwer Sial, the chief secretary, the IGP, the Karachi corps commander, the ISI DG, the Sindh Rangers DG and other civil as well as military officials.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting was briefed about the law and order situation of Karachi and internal security matters of the province by the stakeholders concerned.

The statement said the meeting reviewed progress of National Action Plan, besides discussing escape of high-profile terrorists from Karachi Central Jail and corrective measures.

The meeting, expressing satisfaction over improvement of law and order situation, underlined the need for persistent efforts to achieve durable peace and stability within the province.

“The areas requiring more focus on peace efforts were identified for further progress to include police reforms, better coordination between federal and provincial authorities on NAP, expeditious completion of the safe city project and the need for speedy prosecution beside others,” the ISPR said.

The forum reiterated the need for durable peace being quintessential for safety and security of the people and economic activities especially in the metropolis.

The army chief lauded efforts of Karachi Corps and Sindh Rangers in coordinating the multi-agency efforts and performance of other law enforcers, including police.

He directed all stakeholders to further improve synergy, reaction capability of LEAs, decision-making process and hold the public office holders accountable.

Appreciating recent improvements in capability and capacity of Sindh police, the COAS suggested improvements in its internal functioning to include induction on merit, availability of young trained leadership and strengthening of command.

“Stable law and order in the country is only possible with effective writ of the state through implementation of state laws, its willing abidance by the public and across-the-board speedy dispensation of justice. Despite a considerable headway, we have a long way to go on these counts. The army shall continue to render its full support to all state institutions in this regard,” the COAS said.

‘ARMY TO CONTINUE SUPPORTING STATE INSTITUTIONS’

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that the army shall continue its support to all state institutions for the prosperity of Pakistan and its people through selfless devotion and commitment.

“Country comes first, self later,” the COAS remarked, during his visit to Panuaqil Garrison, the ISPR said in a statement.

The army chief said that Pakistan had come a long way towards success in its efforts against terrorism and militancy.

“We shall now consolidate our gains to further strengthening of the state neutralising all negative stimulants,” the COAS reiterated.

According to the ISPR, the COAS was briefed on operational preparedness and internal security matters.

Interacting with officers and soldiers, he expressed his satisfaction on their state of preparedness and contributions towards internal security.

The COAS also hailed their performance during recently conducted 6th Population and Housing Census and other internal security tasks.

Earlier, on arrival at Panuaqil, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza and GOC Panuaqil.