HAFIZABAD- The government contactors of Hafizabad threatened to stage a protest sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly building against the Finance Department over alleged misappropriation of their security amount.

They expressed grave concerns over the misappropriation of security amount worth millions of rupees by the Finance Department. They called upon the authorities to probe the allegation and arrange the payment of security amount to the contractors without further delay. In this connection, a meeting of the Government Contractors Association was held under the chairmanship of Ch Akhtar Javed Chatha. The meeting stressed upon the authorities to ensure refund of the security amount to the contractors promptly otherwise they would be constrained to stage-sit-in demonstration in front of the Punjab Assembly building.

DIRECTION: Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich has directed all the departments to prepare themselves to make any eventuality in case of flood in the River Chenab.

Addressing the officers of all the departments concerned, he said that the Punjab government has provided all the resources to the relevant departments and the administration would not tolerate any negligence in the performance of their duties in connection with the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees. Rescue-1122 told the DC that the district has been divided into six flood relief sectors and staff has been posted there. He further said that at Qadirabad, Vanike Tarar, Adda Khanpur, Jalalpur Bhattian, Tahli Goraya and Thuda Bhattian, relief camps have been set up where the affectees of flood would not only be provided shelter but also provided food and medical care free of cost. Livestocks and Health departments’ officers told the meeting that about three lakh population in 154 villages located in the river belt area would be affected in case of high flood in river Chenab. The Rescue-1122 have already sent 499 life jackets, 144 life rings, 1002 tents, 45 OBM engine near the relief camps to ensure timely evacuation of flood affectees.

The DC has also directed the authorities of Irrigation and Drainage Departments in urban areas to execute necessary repairs of drains and sewerage in the urban areas before the upcoming rainy season to prevent any problem of the citizens.