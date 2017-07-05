GUJRANWALA-Policemen and lawyers beat up each other here on district courts premises over a petty issue of serving a burger to an under-custody murder accused.

According to court sources, the police produced a murder accused Sajid in a court. After hearing counsel for the accused served Sajid with a burger, but the police officials stopped him from doing so. At which both the lawyers and policemen ran into argument, which escalated into a fight. They beaten up each other severely and caused panic on the courts premises. Meanwhile other police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

WOMAN ENDS LIFE

A married woman committed suicide after her husband divorced her for having no child here on Haidri Road.

The police sources informed that Maryia, 25, was married off to Jamshed about two years but she was having no child since her marriage. At which her husband divorced which disheartened her. In sheer despair, she committed suicide by hanging herself with rope from a ceiling fan.

LEAs continue operation in Rojhan

RAJANPUR

Police and Rangers continued search operation in Kachi Chak Kapra area for the recovery of two abductees for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

According to media reports, police and Rangers sealed Chak Kapra, area of Rojhan as more than 60 dangerous proclaimed offenders affiliated with Pitt Gang, Lund Gang, Shikhani gang and Nokani Gang are said to have been holed up in the area. Three days before, dacoits after looting passengers near Indus highway had killed two persons and injured another. More than 200 Rangers personnel are participating in the operation for recovery of two abducted persons while on the other hand uninterrupted firing exchange is continuing between Rangers and dacoits.